Scott Haze Dishes On His Roles In What Josiah Saw, Jurassic World Dominion, And Venom – Exclusive Interview

What was it like working so closely with Robert Patrick?

I grew up watching him in one of my favorite movies of all time, "Terminator 2." It was a really special time for us to be together, and we had a lot of mutual friends. I call him Rip. We'll be friends for life. He's such a good guy, such a brilliant actor. I loved working with him and, like I said, we'll be friends forever.

As a fan of "Terminator," was your mind blown that you were there with Robert and Nick Stahl, who both starred in the franchise?

I did think it might have been a "Terminator" reunion at first. I didn't know what was happening, and then there was also the fact that I was friends with [late actor] Brad Renfro, who was friends with both Nick and Kelli back years ago. He was going through a hard time, and I tried to help him, and it was really surreal to be with those two who also knew Brad. There was a lot of synergy of bringing us forward together and we all really clicked. I loved working with each of them.

It's a pretty dark film, but did anything funny or memorable happen on the set, whether with Robert or Nick or anyone?

Robert and I, we had a lot of fun. There was a scene where the words for Robert felt like Shakespeare. There was a lot of "thou" and "though" and "art." The entirety of that scene did not make the final film, but there is a [shorter version] of that scene that I'm talking about. We laughed. Robert couldn't get it. He was tongue-tied on some words, and it was hilarious. We kept laughing all night. That's the day I remember that was the funniest.