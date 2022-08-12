Star Wars: Andor Is Trying Something Unique With Its Theme Music

The magic of "Star Wars" has always been largely connected to its music. From the opening blast of John Williams' rousing score for "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" to Ludwig Goransson's haunting bass recorders on the theme for "The Mandalorian," music has long helped to transport fans to the galaxy far, far away. Now, with the upcoming Disney+ show "Andor," showrunner Tony Gilroy brought in composer Nic Britell to create a new sonic language for this corner of the sprawling "Star Wars" universe.

"Andor" is billed as a prequel to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and is set five years prior to the events of that film. The series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he sets out on his journey to become a Rebel hero during the height of the Empire's reign over the galaxy, exploring what drives Cassian to become one of those who sacrifice their lives in "Rogue One" to help deliver the Death Star schematics to the Rebel Alliance.

After so much focus on established characters from the original trilogy in shows like "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," it seems as though "Andor" is primed to give fans a look at lesser explored parts of the "Star Wars" lore. In order to do that, Gilroy says the score of "Andor" needed special attention. Therefore, the show has done something unique with its theme music.