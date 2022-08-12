Writer John Logan On How Being A 'Fanboy' Impacted The James Bond Films - Exclusive

The James Bond film franchise is one of Hollywood's biggest success stories, spanning seven decades with 27 movies and grossing over $7 billion and counting worldwide. It has made living legends out of actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan.

Two of the biggest 007 flicks are arguably 2012's "Skyfall" and 2015's "Spectre," both starring Daniel Craig, directed by Sam Mendes, and co-written by John Logan. "Skyfall" has the distinction of being the highest-grossing movie in the James Bond canon, clocking in at just over $1 billion, while "Spectre" is close behind with $880 million under its belt.

Some of that success can rightfully be attributed to Logan, who is no stranger to working on high-profile films, having penned such blockbusters as "Gladiator," "The Aviator," and "The Last Samurai." He has even been nominated three times for an Academy Award for best writing and has Tony and Emmy nods to boot, too.

An admitted "fanboy" of the franchise, Logan — whose latest film, the LGBTQ-focused slasher flick "They/Them," is now streaming on Peacock — revealed to Looper during a recent exclusive interview how his lifelong love of 007 impacted the two movies he worked on.