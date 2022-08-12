Boyd Holbrook On Why His New Movie Vengeance Is Relevant Right Now - Exclusive

In the new movie "Vengeance," written and directed by B.J. Novak of "The Office" fame, a young, ambitious New York City journalist and podcaster named Ben (played by Novak) is drawn into the mysterious death of a West Texas woman named Abilene with whom he slept a few times. Her family, under the mistaken impression that Ben and Abilene were in a serious relationship, invites Ben to Texas for her funeral — and out of a feeling of guilt, he attends.

Once there, Abilene's older brother, Ty (Boyd Holbrook), persuades Ben to investigate her death and possibly help him avenge it. As he looks into the circumstances surrounding Abilene's passing, Ben sets out on a journey that upends his preconceptions about a people and culture he's largely unfamiliar with, while also producing a podcast that he hopes will shine a light on both.

Novak's first feature as a writer and director combines elements of mystery, satire, and social critique in a tricky balancing act of tones and genres. It also digs into some of the issues that are rampant in America right now in a sharp yet humorous way, an aspect which Boyd Holbrook — also currently playing the Corinthian in Netflix's "The Sandman" — found very compelling.

"I've always wanted to do a comedy and was trying to wait around for the right one and be patient," Holbrook told Looper. "Luckily, B.J. came to me and gave me a great script with a true eclectic, eccentric group of characters that you really felt like you knew."