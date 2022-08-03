Vengeance's Boyd Holbrook On Working With B.J. Novak, The Film's Message, The Sandman, And More - Exclusive Interview

What got you into this? Was it the script, the character, working with B.J., or all of the above?

Definitely all of the above. I've always wanted to do a comedy and was trying to wait around for the right one and be patient. Luckily, B.J. came to me and gave me a great script with a true eclectic, eccentric group of characters that you really felt like you knew. It was great to be able to embody a character that's something that I haven't really stuck my toe in before, where he is full of real love and compassion, almost to his own fault, sometimes.

You're from Kentucky, which is not Texas, but we all know we have a divide going on in this country between, for lack of a better word, the blue states and the red states. Does this movie touch on the nuances of that?

That's the genius of "Vengeance," which shows us that we all have these conceptions about people and where they may be from, and they must be like that. B.J. does such a brilliant job of bringing that out and showing us that we're all really not that different after all, we all have the same problems. We all have the same exact range of emotions that we go through and we navigate them a bit differently.

Your character is very much a metaphor for that — when you first meet him, you think he might be a certain type of guy from Texas, but more of him is revealed as the movie goes on.

Wrangling B.J.'s character, Ben, into the family, it's highly intelligent of him to do that. He sees such a savior in his character that he might be able to help us solve the mystery of Abilene's death — to the point where he may play up the assumptions that he's this country hayseed. At the end of the day, he knows what's going on.