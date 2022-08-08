The Sandman's Boyd Holbrook Weighs In On The Corinthian's Attractiveness

Neil Gaiman has long maintained that there is no overarching villain in "The Sandman," insisting, "It's not that kind of story." However, while Season 1 of Netflix's "The Sandman" had multiple antagonists for Dream (Tom Sturridge) to tangle with, none were more archetypally villainous than Boyd Holbrook's character, The Corinthian.

Created as a nightmare, The Corinthian left The Dreaming to live in the Waking World among the people while Dream was imprisoned. But whereas some nightmares who escaped chose to help people, The Corinthian fed on the humans he was created to serve. After Lord Morpheus's return, he became obsessed with tracking down Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a Dream Vortex who he hoped could kill Morpheus for good, thus allowing him to stay among the Waking. His plot led to a final showdown with Dream in the Season 1 finale.

Aside from having sets of teeth where his eyes should be — a deformity he covers with some stylish shades — The Corinthian is shown to use his good looks to get what he wants. While he kills many of the people he encounters, he charms or seduces others, whether to pry information out of them, or simply to get them alone before plucking out their eyes. Now, in a recent interview, Boyd Holbrook explained how he found his way into the role vis-a-vis The Corinthian's attractiveness.