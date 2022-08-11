The Disney+ She-Hulk Series Scrapped This Controversial Storytelling Device

She-Hulk has been present in Marvel storylines since the first issue of her title comic was published in 1979, written by Stan Lee himself. Since then, she's been a constant presence in Marvel comics, appearing in major story arcs such as "Civil War," "World War Hulk," and "Secret Invasion." Living a double life as high-powered attorney Jennifer Walters, she was a much-needed breath of fresh air for female representation in a male-dominated comics industry. As The Washington Post put it in 2014, the "Single Green Female" storyline, in particular, was "a wickedly funny riff on the ways women get punished for succeeding professionally and for having fun personally."

With "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" approaching its August 18 debut on Disney+, parts of the "Single Green Female" series will be adapted for the MCU. The Hulked-out lawyer has been shown in trailers navigating her dating life and being recruited to head up a superhuman law division at a major legal firm, both of which happened in that comic run. Walters will be played by Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, previously of "Orphan Black" fame, and will be joined by Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, and Ginger Gonzaga, among others.

The "She-Hulk" series has been billed as a legal comedy set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which allowed it to adapt some of the quirkier aspects favored by the comics, such as the tendency for Walters to break the fourth wall. But as it turns out, early versions of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" could have been even more meta before a controversial storytelling device was scrapped.