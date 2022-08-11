She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Has A Hilarious Pick For Jennifer Walters' MCU Love Interest

Looper recently attended a virtual press event for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" that involved many of the major players from the show. During the panel, the actors were asked if they had the opportunity, which superhero would they set Jennifer up with romantically? Of course, seeing as she plays Jennifer's best friend on the show, the spotlight turned to Ginger Gonzaga, who gave a hilarious answer.

"If I were to imagine, which I should have done on the show, I would obviously [say] Groot ..." Gonzaga replied, continuing on to say, "Groot seems like he needs a little bit of love. It's more for Groot than for She-Hulk."

Of course, for fans familiar with the MCU, Groot (Vin Diesel) and the offshoot Baby Groot are staples of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, and the anthropomorphic tree generally says but three words, "I am Groot." He would need to work on a different set of three words if Gonzaga gets her wish, those being: "I love you." But it is highly unlikely that She-Hulk and Groot would ever be a couple, despite the fact that Groot already hangs out with a green-tinted lady. At least they do have some things in common though — the color green and explosive bursts of rage!