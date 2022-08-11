She-Hulk's Cast And Crew Quickly Learned What Every Orphan Black Fan Already Knew About Tatiana Maslany

During a Disney and Marvel Studios press event that Looper attended, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" director Kat Coiro and writer Jessica Gao talked briefly about why they felt like Tatiana Maslany was the perfect person to play Jennifer Walters in the MCU. "There was nobody else [for the role]. There was really no other discussion," Coiro said. "You know, from her previous work, we knew that she had a range and could embody so many elements of the human experience."

Coiro noted that portraying every side of Jennifer was a challenge that only Maslany was capable of tackling, saying, "It required a nuance of performance that really only Tatiana could give." Gao, meanwhile, said, "The other wonderful thing about Tatiana is that she has such a good instinct for characters and for the story." The "She-Hulk" writer later added, "There have been so many times where [Tatiana has] kind of pinpointed something that didn't quite feel right. ... [She] always forced us to work together to get [the show] to a better place that was more real."

Coiro and Gao's comments are exciting to hear ahead of the premiere of "She-Hulk," but they aren't all that surprising. After all, anyone who has kept up with Maslany's career over the years will already know exactly how talented and formidable she is as a performer. In "Orphan Black," Maslany deftly and compellingly played multiple different distinct versions of the same character, and outside of that series, she has also turned in memorable performances in films and TV shows like "Stronger," "Perry Mason," and "Pink Wall."

Now, thanks to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Maslany is getting the chance to flex her acting muscles in the MCU for the first time. In case that wasn't exciting enough, Maslany already has some big plans for She-Hulk's MCU future, too.