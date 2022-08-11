Lifetime Confirms What We Suspected About Its Plans For Anne Heche Project Girl In Room 13

This article discusses issues relating to addiction, mental health issues, and abuse.

Longtime actor Anne Heche is currently fighting for her life — with reports listing her in critical condition and on a ventilator — following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on August 5th. However, that's not stopping Lifetime from reportedly moving forward with her "Girl in Room 13" film slated for a September 2022 release.

"This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us," explained Amy Winter, Lifetime executive and head of programming, at a media panel on August 11th (via Entertainment Tonight). According to director Elisabeth Rohm, the film has officially wrapped production and can move forward for release despite Heche's current status. "Although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished," Rohm told reporters (per Variety).

Heche, 53, was driving her blue Mini Cooper on August 5th in LA's Mar Vista neighborhood when she somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a two-story home, causing "severe injuries," according to the police (via The New York Times). While the accident was initially investigated as a misdemeanor DUI, the case has since been updated to a felony after a victim came forward and reported injuries (according to KTLA). According to Lifetime, if there's anyone who'd want "Girl in Room 13" to be released despite Heche's condition, it would be her.