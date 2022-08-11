Lifetime Confirms What We Suspected About Its Plans For Anne Heche Project Girl In Room 13
This article discusses issues relating to addiction, mental health issues, and abuse.
Longtime actor Anne Heche is currently fighting for her life — with reports listing her in critical condition and on a ventilator — following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on August 5th. However, that's not stopping Lifetime from reportedly moving forward with her "Girl in Room 13" film slated for a September 2022 release.
"This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us," explained Amy Winter, Lifetime executive and head of programming, at a media panel on August 11th (via Entertainment Tonight). According to director Elisabeth Rohm, the film has officially wrapped production and can move forward for release despite Heche's current status. "Although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished," Rohm told reporters (per Variety).
Heche, 53, was driving her blue Mini Cooper on August 5th in LA's Mar Vista neighborhood when she somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a two-story home, causing "severe injuries," according to the police (via The New York Times). While the accident was initially investigated as a misdemeanor DUI, the case has since been updated to a felony after a victim came forward and reported injuries (according to KTLA). According to Lifetime, if there's anyone who'd want "Girl in Room 13" to be released despite Heche's condition, it would be her.
Heche's performance is powerful
According to director Elisabeth Rohm, Anne Heche's performance in "Girl in Room 13" as the mother of a human trafficking victim named Grace (Larissa Dias) needs to be seen by audiences to help spread a powerful message.
"We're all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women, and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform," Rohm told reporters (via Variety). Lifetime executive Amy Winter also noted how the purpose of "Girl in Room 13" and its real-life themes was ultimately the primary catalyst for following through with its release despite Heche's condition.
Over the years, Heche has struggled with mental health issues and substance problems, which she detailed in her 2001 memoir "Call Me Crazy." The Ohio native often used her star power to draw attention to important and similar issues, especially through Lifetime movies. This included an Emmy-nominated performance in 2004's "Gracie's Choice" and the 2011 film "Girl Fight." "Girl in Room 13" will be Heche's fourth Lifetime movie (via IMDb), but there are plenty more actors you forgot were in Lifetime movies.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).