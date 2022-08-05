Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, & Sahajak 'Poo' Boonthankit Dive Into Thirteen Lives - Exclusive Interview

That leads into my next question: What was it like performing the diving scenes?

Bateman: They were tough, man. They were amazing. Like Colin said, I don't think any of us had done actual cave diving before. It was a real experience. It was very demanding. But what you get ... There's not many people on the planet who have done this and can experience what it's like being in those caves. It was very scary, and it played into, if you got any anxiety towards water or small spaces, which I suffer from –

To be clear, were you actually in those caves? That wasn't sets?

Bateman: No, they were sets. It would've been impossible to film in the caves themselves, but [we had] amazing set designers, man. We got to walk through them dry, before they filled them with water. You could see the attention to the detail was incredible, and then they filled them with water. Once they turned those lights off, it's ... You've seen the movie. They are the real caves. It felt real. There was no point where you felt like, "Oh, they've taken the side off." It was constant. These were hard structures that we were working our way through.

Farrell: I'm getting flashbacks as Tom was talking about it. There was...

Bateman: That rock.

Farrell: Yeah. There was times where it was ... it was as controlled an environment as it could be and as safe an environment as it could be. We had safety divers. Every morning there was a meeting, it was really cool, where Bill [M. Connor], the First AD, and Ron spoke about what we were going to be doing in the upcoming day. Whether we were in the tunnels shooting in the caves or were shooting on dry land, there was a meeting every morning, which was a really beautiful kind of ritual to start our day. Those meetings, I found psychologically, were very beneficial, especially when we were shooting in the cave, because they let us know what we had coming up.

There was a moment when you get into the water, you get into the cave, you were surrounded 360 degrees, and the lights were turned off so that it could be dark. The more you shot in the caves, you'd probably get about four or five days, shooting in one tunnel system. The water got so murky that we'd moved to another tunnel system, and they'd emptied the tunnel system that we had been shooting in to refill it, so that the actors would be visible again.

The last two or three days before they dragged us out of one tunnel, the water got progressively dirtier and dirtier. By the last day you were shooting in the tunnel, it was murky. There was bits of paint that were floating by. You couldn't see too much. It was a bit gnarly. I didn't thoroughly enjoy myself.