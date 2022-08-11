Field Of Dreams Star Kevin Costner Shares A Touching Tribute For Ray Liotta

August 11 will mark the return of Major League Baseball's "Field of Dreams" game, which was inspired by the 1989 Hollywood classic of the same name. Created in 2020 to boost popularity around America's pastime, the game is played at the same eastern Iowa farm where the movie was filmed — with countless rows of cornstalks iconically serving as the outfield backdrop. In fact, the event will feature a vintage, hand-operated barn wood scoreboard and players will don throwback uniforms from the '20s and '30s as an ode to those that appeared in "Field of Dreams."

Of course, this year's "Field of Dreams" game will be a particularly poignant one as a result of the May 26 death of Ray Liotta. The sudden death of the "Goodfellas" actor took Hollywood by surprise and left many reflecting on some of his best roles. In the aftermath of Liotta's death, his "Field of Dreams" co-star, Kevin Costner, released a statement remembering the actor.

"He'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart," Costner wrote in a tweet. Further, he described how one of the most memorable sequences of the film — when Shoeless Joe hits a ball back at him — was completely unscripted. "What happened that moment in the film was real," Costner said of the scene. "God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

On August 9, ahead of the 2022 "Field of Dreams" game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the Hollywood vet offered up some more kind words about his old friend in yet another touching tribute.