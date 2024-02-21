Borderlands Trailer Debut Pits Cate Blanchett's Lilith With Chaotic Company

The first trailer for "Borderlands" is here, and we're diving into its loot.

Directed and co-written by Eli Roth, the space-western-action-comedy is the latest video game franchise to receive a movie adaptation. Thanks to the series' high stakes and romping quests, Borderlands is a series that could work well on the big screen. From what we've seen here, these Vault Hunters look like they're in for plenty of explosions and even some slapstick comedy thrown in for good measure. So far, it's looking like Roth's gun-toting hunters resemble the kind of off-the-wall antics we saw in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad."

Based on the series' first game, "Borderland" centers around various characters called Vault Hunters, who go treasure-hunting on an alien planet named Pandora. As in the game, these hunters battle humans and alien creatures alike — all in search of the mythical Vault's bounty. "Borderlands" has an almost "Mad Max" aesthetic with a lot more sci-fi elements incorporated.

While game fans have good reason to be excited, Hollywood's track record with video game adaptations isn't exactly stellar. While it's debatable what the worst video game movie adaptation is, most do not do well with general audiences. Perhaps "Borderlands" will buck that trend?