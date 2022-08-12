38% Of MCU Fans Want To See Ryan Gosling Play This Marvel Character

Fan casting in the MCU is a tradition at this point, as the fandom tends to focus on what and who's next as opposed to what's going on right now. For example, John Krasinski was fan cast as Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four years ago, and to the delight of those who wished it, "The Office" alum played the genius in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." If he returns to the role in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film remains to be seen. Now fans have set their sights on another actor.

Many MCU fans are desperately hoping to see Ryan Gosling join the cinematic universe, but the fandom is divided over who he should play. In 2019, Just Jared snagged photos of Gosling having lunch with Taiki Waititi, causing many to believe the actor would appear in "Thor: Love and Thunder." That obviously never came to fruition, but once the rumor mill began brewing two years ago, the discussion surrounding a potential Gosling MCU casting has only grown.

Looper polled our readers to see what Marvel Comics role they'd love to see Gosling bring to the MCU. We picked our selections based on fan castings and Marvel characters most rumored to appear on the big screen soon. The results are in...