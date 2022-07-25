Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Pitch Is Actually Making Kevin Feige Drool

While promoting Netflix's "The Gray Man," actor Ryan Gosling recently found himself making headlines. Amidst the usual discussions about his most recent film, Gosling also offered a few hints about some of his upcoming projects, including the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie." In June, Warner Bros. offered audiences their first in-character look at the actor as Ken — complete with bleach blonde hair and titular underwear.

Of course, the comment that seemed to get the most attention from fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had little to nothing to do with "The Gray Man" or "Barbie." During an interview with MTV News, Gosling shut down rumors that he is in talks to play the MCU's first live-action adaptation of Nova, but he also noted that he would be interested in playing a superhero if it was the right fit. Then, MTV News interviewer Josh Horowitz took to Twitter to reveal that Gosling had reached out to him post-interview to tell him the one superhero he would like to play: Ghost Rider.

Naturally, MCU fans and Gosling fans alike have reacted to the news with giddy glee. And now, another person of note is throwing in their opinion on the casting idea — and it's none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.