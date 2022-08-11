Oscar Isaac May Not Be As Finished With Star Wars As We Thought

It appears that Oscar Isaac is attempting to pull a Jedi mind trick on "Star Wars" fans. In a new interview, the former Skywalker saga star offered up a surprisingly hopeful and optimistic statement about his future as Poe Dameron, which is a far cry from what the actor's been spouting since leaving the galaxy far, far away.

"It's not really what I set out to do," Isaac once said in an interview when asked about his time in the "Star Wars" universe. "What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me." In fact, the "Dune" and "Ex Machina" actor even jokingly indicated he would only return to Star Wars under one condition: "If I need another house or something." Oof. If that wasn't bad enough, Isaac took this sentiment a step further in another 2021 interview during the promotion of his movie "The Card Counter." "I've been in green-screen space land for quite a few years," Isaac said (via Variety), "and I was desperate to do a character study."

When first looking at Isaac's quotes back in 2021 and prior interviews, it didn't seem like the "Moon Knight" star wanted to go anywhere near the Dameron character again anytime soon. Fast forward to August 2022, however, and it seems that his stance on Disney, playing Dameron, and the "Star Wars" franchise as a whole, has changed completely.