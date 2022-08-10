How Boyd Holbrook Feels About Being In Both Sandman And Indiana Jones 5 - Exclusive
Actor Boyd Holbrook has garnered an impressive list of credits (via IMDb) since making his screen debut in the 2008 biopic "Milk." Since then, his film appearances include "Out of the Furnace" with Christian Bale, two crime thrillers — "Run All Night" and "A Walk Among the Tombstones" — opposite Liam Neeson, David Fincher's "Gone Girl," James Mangold and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine sendoff "Logan," and director Shane Black's "The Predator."
Meanwhile, Holbrook has also had a lead role on the Netflix series "Narcos," while other TV and streaming entries on his résumé include the HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra," the Showtime series "The Big C," and the History miniseries "Hatfields and McCoys."
Holbrook can also be seen as one of the lead characters in "Vengeance," a recently released indie comedy-drama starring "The Office" cast member B.J. Novak, who also wrote, directed, and produced the film. But Holbrook is also currently appearing in one of two projects that may be his highest-profile gigs to date: Netflix's "The Sandman," based on the classic graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, with all 10 episodes of its initial season now streaming.
But we said two projects, right? That's because Holbrook also recently completed filming on the untitled fifth "Indiana Jones" adventure, with Harrison Ford once again donning (we presume!) the fedora and bullwhip for the role of the swashbuckling archaeologist. "I don't know what I've done in previous lives to deserve the opportunities," Holbrook told Looper. "It's just incredible to be a part of these films that are just standing the test of time."
Feeling the pressure of starring in two massive franchises
Although Boyd Holbrook has acted in big movies and TV shows before, it's difficult to compare anything he's done in the past to "The Sandman" and "Indiana Jones 5." Both carry tremendous expectations: In the case of "The Sandman," fans of Gaiman's landmark comic book have been waiting more than a quarter century to see the dark fantasy saga on the screen.
Holbrook said he definitely felt that weight while playing the Corinthian, a literal nightmare who escapes into the real world. "We shot the series over the pandemic, and even in our hazmat suits, you could still feel the pressure," he explained. "It was a wonderful experience, again, to have a character like the Corinthian, that's been around for 34 years with such a fan base in this graphic novel from the brilliant mind of Neil Gaiman."
Meanwhile, Holbrook admitted it was "incredible" to get a call from "Logan" director James Mangold — taking over for Steven Spielberg — about playing an undisclosed role in "Indiana Jones 5" opposite the legendary Harrison Ford.
"Harrison's still going," said Holbrook about the experience. "He's a madman in the best sense possible. It's incredible, the tenacity that this guy has in his older age, but you wouldn't notice a bit. It's incredible to be able to be part of a franchise that I was such a fan of as a kid. The other franchises I wasn't really that big into, but me and my sister were chomping at the bit to watch these films growing up and to be a part of it really reinvigorated me in being a storyteller and an artist."
"Vengeance" is in theaters now, while the first season of "The Sandman" is streaming on Netflix.