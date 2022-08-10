How Boyd Holbrook Feels About Being In Both Sandman And Indiana Jones 5 - Exclusive

Actor Boyd Holbrook has garnered an impressive list of credits (via IMDb) since making his screen debut in the 2008 biopic "Milk." Since then, his film appearances include "Out of the Furnace" with Christian Bale, two crime thrillers — "Run All Night" and "A Walk Among the Tombstones" — opposite Liam Neeson, David Fincher's "Gone Girl," James Mangold and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine sendoff "Logan," and director Shane Black's "The Predator."

Meanwhile, Holbrook has also had a lead role on the Netflix series "Narcos," while other TV and streaming entries on his résumé include the HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra," the Showtime series "The Big C," and the History miniseries "Hatfields and McCoys."

Holbrook can also be seen as one of the lead characters in "Vengeance," a recently released indie comedy-drama starring "The Office" cast member B.J. Novak, who also wrote, directed, and produced the film. But Holbrook is also currently appearing in one of two projects that may be his highest-profile gigs to date: Netflix's "The Sandman," based on the classic graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, with all 10 episodes of its initial season now streaming.

But we said two projects, right? That's because Holbrook also recently completed filming on the untitled fifth "Indiana Jones" adventure, with Harrison Ford once again donning (we presume!) the fedora and bullwhip for the role of the swashbuckling archaeologist. "I don't know what I've done in previous lives to deserve the opportunities," Holbrook told Looper. "It's just incredible to be a part of these films that are just standing the test of time."