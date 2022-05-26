Disney Shares First Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5

It's an image that perfectly encapsulates what "Indiana Jones" is at heart: A globe-trotting adventure story. We see Harrison Ford's titular action hero lurking around in the shadows — possibly inside a tomb or cave somewhere — with his usual garb and goodies. This includes a fully-loaded knapsack of some sort, and of course, Indy's signature whip by his side. A befuddled but focused look can almost be seen on his face, which some social media users are having fun with.

"God, even in the shadows I can tell he's giving off 'I'm tired of this s*** just let me die' vibes," joked Twitter user @mattsme1908.

While anticipation for the new "Indiana Jones" is obviously high, there have been large contingents of fans who have voiced their frustrations online with Disney and the franchise altogether for not ending sooner or casting someone younger to play the famous archeologist. "Indiana Jones and the Journey to the Geriatric Unit," blasted Twitter user @MLGOsiris. "Let the man rest please," said @the_real_galaga.

Ford was asked in an interview back in 2020 about the expectations surrounding the "Indiana Jones" film saga and fifth story as a whole after it was first announced, and he gave the most Harrison Ford answer ever. "I don't really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate," the acting vet told the "Hey U Guys" podcast. "They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit... Well, we're not going to make another 'Indiana Jones' unless we are in a position to kill it."