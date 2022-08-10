Tim Roth Talks Going Toe-To-Toe With Rebecca Hall In The Thriller Resurrection — Exclusive

Margaret and David are at odds throughout "Resurrection," but Tim Roth indicated the relationship between himself and Rebecca Hall was much lighter. "I found her to be such fun. Her sense of humor is full on," Roth shared. "She's really good. She's proper actor material. Rebecca's the real deal, so you've got to be ready. ... But there were times when we would come to the end of the scene and we would burst out laughing, because [of] what we just did. We would get in there, we would do it, but you have to step back."

Yet Roth confessed that every once in a while when he was acting opposite Hall, he couldn't help but be mesmerized by her fascinating performance. "There was also times when I would look; I'd be watching her and I'd have to be careful," Roth remembered. "When you're working with somebody who's that good, sometimes you're amazed by them, so you end up being the audience member while you're in the scene. You have to remind yourself you're there to do a job." He continued, "She's such a remarkable [talent]. ... I had to watch it. I had to be on my toes, because sometimes you'd forget that you were there to actually engage because you're watching this incredible thing happen. It's pretty amazing."

"Resurrection" is currently available in theaters and On Demand and will be coming to Shudder in November.