Scott Haze Says Tom Hardy Was His 'Rock' On The Venom Set – Exclusive
In the 2018 film "Venom," Tom Hardy portrays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who becomes host to Venom, an alien symbiote that gives him superhuman abilities. As the origin story of the unlikely anti-hero, the Marvel movie follows Brock and Venom as they learn to share one body while the antagonistic alien tries to lure other symbiotes to Earth so they can possess and devour its inhabitants.
Scott Haze plays Roland Treece, a mercenary hired by power-hungry survivalist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). Treece intends to retrieve Brock, extract Venom from him, and experiment on the symbiote in an attempt to take over the world. It's a role that has helped raise the profile of Haze, who had previously starred in James Franco's "Child of God" and can currently be seen in the psychological horror film "What Josiah Saw," which is now streaming exclusively on Shudder.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Haze revealed why working with Hardy was such a memorable experience for him.
Haze felt deeply 'connected' to Hardy on the set of Venom
While "Venom" was Haze's first foray into big-budget blockbuster films, the opposite is true for Hardy, who has an impressive catalog of high-profile projects under his belt. From "Black Hawk Down" and "Inception" to "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," Hardy is no stranger to extravagant productions. It's not surprising that Haze would look to his "Venom" co-star for guidance.
In fact, when asked what the best part of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was, Haze is crystal clear about where his loyalties lie.
"It was working with Tom," says Haze. "He was like my rock during the filming of ['Venom']. We got along so well. I felt like as long as I was connected to him, he was my linchpin to get through that film. Working with him, getting to collaborate on telling a story with him, was great. That was my favorite thing, working with him."
While Haze's character only appeared in the first "Venom" film, Hardy went on to star in 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and will once again reprise his role in an upcoming third installment of the franchise.
Haze's latest film, "What Josiah Saw," is now streaming exclusively on Shudder.