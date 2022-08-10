Scott Haze Says Tom Hardy Was His 'Rock' On The Venom Set – Exclusive

While "Venom" was Haze's first foray into big-budget blockbuster films, the opposite is true for Hardy, who has an impressive catalog of high-profile projects under his belt. From "Black Hawk Down" and "Inception" to "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," Hardy is no stranger to extravagant productions. It's not surprising that Haze would look to his "Venom" co-star for guidance.

In fact, when asked what the best part of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was, Haze is crystal clear about where his loyalties lie.

"It was working with Tom," says Haze. "He was like my rock during the filming of ['Venom']. We got along so well. I felt like as long as I was connected to him, he was my linchpin to get through that film. Working with him, getting to collaborate on telling a story with him, was great. That was my favorite thing, working with him."

While Haze's character only appeared in the first "Venom" film, Hardy went on to star in 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and will once again reprise his role in an upcoming third installment of the franchise.

Haze's latest film, "What Josiah Saw," is now streaming exclusively on Shudder.