These Are The Announced DC Projects That Appear To Be In Trouble

Although fans will get a chance to see Supergirl (Sasha Calle) in the upcoming movie "The Flash," a solo outing featuring the Girl of Steel isn't looking good. "Green Lantern Corps" would probably require a significant investment from Warner Bros. Discovery, considering that heroes who don the mantle of a Green Lantern typically spend their days flying around space and using their power rings to project whatever is in their mind's eye (which sounds like it would probably be expensive). Although "Static Shock" would be a bit more grounded than "Supergirl" or "Green Lantern Corps," it would probably still require a decent amount of funding.

As reported by CNBC, CEO David Zaslav said of the decision to remove "Batgirl" from the upcoming slate of movies and Warner Bros. Discovery's new priorities, "We think that we could build a long-term, much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality." Of course, he is referencing the previous shift to streaming movies during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems like this old philosophy has been kicked to the curb.

Zaslav added, "This idea of expensive films going direct to streaming, we cannot find an economic case for it. We can't find an economic value for it. And so we're making a strategic shift." One thing's for certain, though: Warner Bros. Discovery is definitely tightening its wallet after the merger, and it will be interesting to see which movies move forward and which ones will never get a chance to see the light of day.