Will Supergirl Be The Next Canceled Project At Warner Bros.?

To be an upcoming DC movie from Warner Bros. is certainly to be in a rather precarious position these days. With recent reports of "Batgirl" getting canceled, with no chance of its being seen in theaters or on a streaming service, it seems as if no upcoming project is safe. The reasons for this? The recent merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, as well as a refocus from streaming back to tentpole theater experiences.

In an April 2022 report from Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav discussed the merger between the two companies and the new driving force behind them, saying, "Everything should be monetized. Each and every decision will be made through the lens of analyzing asset value." CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels added, "2022 will undoubtedly be a messy year."

Considering the current climate around Warner Bros. Discovery's future slate of movies and television shows, one might wonder about the status of the future "Supergirl" movie, which is in the earliest stages of development. As reported by Deadline in February 2021, Sasha Calle has landed the role of Supergirl, who will make her first appearance in the upcoming film "The Flash." So what are the chances of seeing a feature-length movie starring the Girl of Steel?