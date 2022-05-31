Temuera Morrison Makes A Surprising Confession About The Book Of Boba Fett

"The Mandalorian" set the bar high for live-action "Star Wars" series coming to Disney+. And that show had an extra advantage of primarily following unknown characters (at least in its first season), so it's safe to say expectations were substantially higher when it came to "The Book of Boba Fett." The titular bounty hunter has always been a fan favorite of the franchise, even if he didn't have much to do in the movies. His own show was finally a shot of redemption and a chance to prove Boba Fett could take the reins of his own story, but the reaction to "The Book of Boba Fett" was far more mixed compared with "The Mandalorian."

One merely has to look at Rotten Tomatoes to see how it fared. The show earned a rating of 66% from critics on the website. Still, it earned a decent amount of praise, including these words from Liz Shannon Miller, writing for Consequence, "There were a ton of bits and pieces of these seven episodes that were genuinely fun to watch, depending on your level of fandom." It appears critics and fans aren't the only ones who wish things shook out differently, as Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has gone on the record to discuss his own regrets about the show.