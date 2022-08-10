Nearly 27% Said This Was Their Least Favorite Full House Character

"Full House," the family show that aired from 1987 to 1995, has many fans and loyalists — even some who insist to this day that the show isn't just a cheesy, feel-good sitcom. But while it may be true that the show certainly kept things light, the premise also allowed for the occasional emotional gut punch. The loss of Danny's (Bob Saget) wife is the inciting incident for the entire series; storylines addressing trauma and grief are pretty much baked in.

At its core, "Full House" is a show about three adults and three children living in a house together, dealing with a shared tragedy ... and Kimmy (Andrea Barber), who spends more time at the Tanners than her own home. Even the most devout fan of this dynamic would tell you that plenty of characters become grating after a while, though some are worse offenders than others. Joey's (Dave Coulier) humorous antics are often cringeworthy, and Jesse's (John Stamos) "fun uncle" schtick gets old pretty quickly.

In a recent poll conducted by Looper, "Full House" fans weighed on their least favorite character from the original series, and the results pretty much confirm what we suspected all along.