Kevin Smith's Plan To Kickstart A New DC Cinematic Universe Actually Makes A Ton Of Sense

During an edition of his "Fatman Beyond" podcast, Kevin Smith broke down the way he'd change the DC Extended Universe, and for him, it all starts with Superman. "If I'm a smart businessperson and they give me the DC Universe to play with, first thing I'd do is Superman, because there's your Jesus," he said. "You get that right, everything else would be f***ing easy. " Smith promptly contrasted Batman with Superman and pointed out that while anyone with enough money and technical prowess could be Batman, no one in the world can be Superman.

Smith continued comparing Superman to Jesus Christ, adding, "Superman gives you something to aspire to, something you can't really be the way that some religious people or the spiritual look to Jesus. They'll never be Jesus, but look at him, he's this great, model savior. [..] Superman's just got a better outfit than Jesus." Smith then added while Jesus' roster of enemies is somewhat more limited than Superman's, the Man of Steel has hundreds of villains for writers to play about with.

But Superman wouldn't be Smith's sole starter for his version of the DCEU. The other character he'd pick to start off the franchise's rebirth would be the Green Arrow, the DCEU's quippy archer. He explained that since The CW's "Arrow" was such a popular retelling of the character's origins, any movie that follows in its wake would have to be as good. Smith then said that the Green Lantern, with his ability to travel inter-dimensionally, opens up a whole world of characters and a whole lot of storyline possibilities to boot.

Smith's next pick was a rogue player — the Question, a private detective by day and vigilante by night whose noirish world would certainly fit in with Batman's milieu.