Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Have Big Movie Plans, And They All Sound Bonkers

In the last few decades, Tom Cruise has cemented himself as one of the biggest actors on the planet and has constantly worked with the best in the business, whether that's with cinema legend Stanley Kubrick on "Eyes Wide Shut" or Steven Spielberg on "Minority Report" and "War of the Worlds." He's amassed a number of iconic roles under his belt, like Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun" and 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees the pilot return to the iconic school to train a new squad for a near-impossible mission. The sequel has been met with rave reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes) and earned $1.4 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

Speaking of impossible missions, another of Cruise's best-known roles is that of Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" series. And in recent years, he's been working with director Christopher McQuarrie on the latest chapters in the saga, including "Rogue Nation" and "Fallout." Cruise clearly has a solid dynamic with the director because they're currently working on two sequels for the franchise, titled "Dead Reckoning – Part One" and "Dead Reckoning – Part Two." Paramount is keeping the story under wraps for the two-parter adventure, but it's bringing back characters from previous movies like Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), and Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny).

Thankfully, Cruise and McQuarrie's working relationship will continue. They're already planning future movies after they're done with the "Mission: Impossible" series, and they sound wild.