John Travolta's Response To The Death Of Olivia Newton-John Will Break Your Heart
On August 8, 2022, the world learned the sad news that Olivia Newton-John, the singer and actress, died at the age of 73. Newton-John's husband John Easterling announced his wife's passing on Facebook. Easterling wrote, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."
Newton-John, who had a long and successful career, was perhaps best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 musical film "Grease" opposite John Travolta, who played Sandy's summer fling Danny. The chemistry between Sandy and Danny is one of the most notable parts of the film and paved the way for "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want" to become such iconic musical numbers. Beyond the film, the two stars remained friends over the years.
Travolta quickly spoke out upon hearing of Newton-John's passing — and his response will break your heart.
Travolta expressed his love for Newton-John on Instagram
After the news broke of Olivia Newton-John's tragic passing, John Travolta was quick to take to Instagram to express his love for his former co-star and friend. He posted a photo of a young Newton-John, likely from around the time that "Grease" came out in 1978.
Alongside the photo, Travolta wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
The comments on the post are full of fans and fellow celebrities expressing their own love for the late actress and support for the heartbroken Travolta. Many fans, as well as actor and television host Mario Lopez, simply posted a string of hearts in response.
"That brought tears to my eyes," one fan wrote. Us too, buddy.