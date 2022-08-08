John Travolta's Response To The Death Of Olivia Newton-John Will Break Your Heart

On August 8, 2022, the world learned the sad news that Olivia Newton-John, the singer and actress, died at the age of 73. Newton-John's husband John Easterling announced his wife's passing on Facebook. Easterling wrote, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Newton-John, who had a long and successful career, was perhaps best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 musical film "Grease" opposite John Travolta, who played Sandy's summer fling Danny. The chemistry between Sandy and Danny is one of the most notable parts of the film and paved the way for "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want" to become such iconic musical numbers. Beyond the film, the two stars remained friends over the years.

Travolta quickly spoke out upon hearing of Newton-John's passing — and his response will break your heart.