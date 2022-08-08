Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Olivia Newton-John

On August 8, 2022, the entertainment world was shaken to its core by the news that Dame Olivia Newton-John had died at the age of 73. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death in a statement on Facebook, revealing that she passed away at her ranch in Southern California in the presence of her family and friends. The post also welcomes fans to honor her memory by donating to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which continues to research plant-based treatments for cancer.

Aside from being a philanthropist and activist, Newton-John is best known for her work as an actress, which really took off in the 1970s and '80s. Arguably her most influential role (except for maybe this one) came in 1978's "Grease," where she starred as Sandy Olson opposite John Travolta as Danny Zuko. She also rose to prominence as a singer and songwriter, releasing such hits as "Physical," "Have You Never Been Mellow," and more throughout her career. Suffice to say, she was a pop culture icon in more ways than one.

As fans across the globe mourn Olivia Newton-John's death, those in Hollywood who knew her personally or were impacted by her in some form are doing the same. Here's what a handful of notable names have to say about their irreplaceable colleague.