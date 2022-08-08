Prey Star Amber Midthunder Didn't Know She Was Auditioning For A Predator Movie

After the disappointing reception to 2018's "The Predator," it genuinely seemed like audiences might have seen the last of the alien hunter (via Rotten Tomatoes). However, four years later, director Dan Trachtenberg has revitalized the franchise with "Prey," a film that pits a young Comanche woman against one of the Yautja killers nearly 300 years before the events of 1987's "Predator." This back-to-basics approach fixes many of the problems with the recent "Predator" films by trimming the fat and keeping it simple.

At the heart of the story is Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young woman who is trying to prove herself to her tribe when the film kicks off — and ultimately her fight with the hunter is a way of earning the respect that she deserves. Midthunder is no stranger to challenging stories thanks to her previous work on FX's Marvel series "Legion." Trachtenberg also told GamesRadar how impressive she was in auditions. "So much of this movie is nonverbal and expressed through action, and when she auditioned, we did a version of the scene between her and her mother without any words," Trachtenberg said. "She could only communicate through her eyes and her behaviors, and it was such a moving experience watching that performance."

But speaking of auditions, it sounds like Trachtenberg and 20th Century Studios were keeping plot details under wraps when developing "Prey", because Midthunder didn't even know she was auditioning for the next "Predator" movie when she first heard about the role.