Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Teases The Live-Action Star Wars Villain We've All Been Waiting For

Ahsoka Tano made a splash with "Star Wars" fans when she first debuted in "The Clone Wars." Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Tano started as Anakin Skywalker's close friend and Padawan. Following her voluntary exile from the Jedi Order, the character appeared in "Star Wars Rebels" as an aide to would-be Jedi Ezra Bridger. Dawson wanted to play Ahsoka Tano in "Star Wars" for years, which made her casting all the more special. Dawson wears her love for the character on her sleeve and made it clear to Vanity Fair that she intends on playing the Jedi for the rest of her life. And from the looks of it, the franchise has a long and steady plan for her.

A live-action Tano also opened up several possibilities for the "Star Wars" franchise. Lucasfilm and Disney saved audiences from speculation when it was confirmed that Dawson would return following her appearances on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Details are slim on the upcoming "Star Wars" project, though the teaser at Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed that several "Star Wars Rebels" characters are returning.

The show will also see the live-action debut of an infamous "Star Wars" villain who will hopefully have a showdown with Dawson's Jedi warrior.