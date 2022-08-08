The Sandman's John Cameron Mitchell Wants To Bring This Iconic Graphic Novel To Live-Action Next

Season 1 of "The Sandman" premiered on Netflix on August 5, adapting material from acclaimed fantasy author Neil Gaiman's influential comic book series of the same name. Gaiman, in fact, did not just write its source material, but served as an executive producer, actively contributing to the show's development. Among other duties, Gaiman helped cast "The Sandman," landing on some perhaps unconventional choices like Kirby Howell-Baptiste of "The Good Place" fame to portray Death.

Sarah Niles from "Ted Lasso" also appears in "The Sandman," among plenty of other recognizable faces in a number of supporting roles. That list includes John Cameron Mitchell as Hal Carter, a drag performer and bed and breakfast owner. Just prior to "The Sandman," Mitchell starred as Joe Exotic in "Joe vs. Carole," a fictionalized narrative based on the characters featured in the Netflix docu-series "Tiger King." Arguably his most notable work was on the 2001 film "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," based on a stage musical he scripted. He wrote and directed the movie adaptation in addition to playing its titular character (via IMDb).

In conjunction with the premiere of "The Sandman" on Netflix, Mitchell revealed in a recent interview another major comic book published somewhat contemporaneously with "The Sandman" that he would like to help adapt into live-action.