The Sandman's John Cameron Mitchell Wants To Bring This Iconic Graphic Novel To Live-Action Next
Season 1 of "The Sandman" premiered on Netflix on August 5, adapting material from acclaimed fantasy author Neil Gaiman's influential comic book series of the same name. Gaiman, in fact, did not just write its source material, but served as an executive producer, actively contributing to the show's development. Among other duties, Gaiman helped cast "The Sandman," landing on some perhaps unconventional choices like Kirby Howell-Baptiste of "The Good Place" fame to portray Death.
Sarah Niles from "Ted Lasso" also appears in "The Sandman," among plenty of other recognizable faces in a number of supporting roles. That list includes John Cameron Mitchell as Hal Carter, a drag performer and bed and breakfast owner. Just prior to "The Sandman," Mitchell starred as Joe Exotic in "Joe vs. Carole," a fictionalized narrative based on the characters featured in the Netflix docu-series "Tiger King." Arguably his most notable work was on the 2001 film "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," based on a stage musical he scripted. He wrote and directed the movie adaptation in addition to playing its titular character (via IMDb).
In conjunction with the premiere of "The Sandman" on Netflix, Mitchell revealed in a recent interview another major comic book published somewhat contemporaneously with "The Sandman" that he would like to help adapt into live-action.
John Cameron Mitchell wants to work on a TV series based on Grant Morrison's The Invisibles
On August 8, shortly after "The Sandman" Season 1 debuted on Netflix, ComicBook.com published an interview with John Cameron Mitchell, touching on his relationship to "The Sandman" series and interest in comic books at large. During a discussion of comics in the same vein as Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman," Mitchell shared his interest in working on an adaptation of the Grant Morrison comic book series "The Invisibles," which he considers to be in a pantheon of seminal comics for adult readers alongside "The Sandman" and "Watchmen."
"I think I would be up for writing an 'Invisibles' series," Mitchell said, adding that his producer once encouraged him to develop this idea. "The most famous book and maybe memorable is called 'Apocalipstick.' It's about a trans member of the group of superheroes named Lord Fanny, who is this Brazilian boy in the tradition of Candomblé, which is a kind of Afro-Brazilian religion dealing with death. It's an incredible book."
Mitchell went on to compare Morrison to notorious occultist Aleister Crowley. "But with a biting Scottish wit that I really appreciate, and is in my blood, because my mom's Scottish," he added.
While this is hardly confirmation that an "Invisibles" show is on its way, should "The Sandman" drum up interest in more shows based on boundary-pushing comics from decades past, a series based on "The Invisibles" could become all the more likely.