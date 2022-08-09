28% Of MCU Fans Want To See Miles Teller Play This Marvel Hero

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mighty fascinating, now that Kevin Feige has confirmed that this era is called "The Multiverse Saga," which opens the portals for more alternate versions of fan-favorite heroes, intriguing alternate universes, and jaw-dropping cameos. The events of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" have already offered a taste of things to come, as the sequel introduced Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter reveal was one of the biggest crowd-pleasers, seeing as fans have been desperate to see the "A Quiet Place" star, well, stretch his talents to the MCU for quite some time.

Krasinski isn't the first Reed Richards on the big screen, of course. He's actually the third person to suit up as Mr. Fantastic for a big-budget film, following Ioan Gruffud in 2005's "Fantastic Four," and Miles Teller in the 2015 reboot. Unfortunately, the latter wasn't well-received, earning itself a wince-worthy 9% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, Teller hasn't been put off the superhero genre as a whole, recently telling The Digital Fix that he's open to reprising his role as Reed in a potential multiversal outing, saying "The thing that I look at for pretty much every project is scripts. That's first and foremost. The character, the director, the cast, the cinematographer: all of those things, I think, go into making a decision. So, if I thought all those things were in place, and we had a really good chance to succeed, then yeah, I wouldn't have a problem with it."

However, what if Teller took on a different Marvel role? Recently, Looper polled users about which Marvel character the actor should play. Here's what you answered.