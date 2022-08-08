What Are The Endless In Netflix's Sandman?

Death of the Endless (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) is quite possibly the most powerful entity amongst her seven siblings. As her name suggests, she is the sovereign of mortality, and it's her sworn duty to ensure that every soul is properly escorted to and from the beyond in accordance with their fated time. Death alone of the Endless possesses deep magic, which she sometimes uses to reshape existence in ways that please her. In summary, she is the one true reaper to whom all death gods must bow.

Like Dream, she has her own realm, although it's never given an explicit name. It is, however, sometimes referred to in passing as "the Light at the End of the Tunnel." Despite this, her realm is neither Heaven nor Hell, both of which exist on their own unique merits.

Death is greatly feared by mortal kind, who almost universally perceive her as an inevitable cruelty that all must suffer, and to her credit, she understands their mistrust. From a mortal context, she is the ultimate thief, a merciless, destructive force. And yet, even knowing this, Death is kind — kinder than any of her siblings, actually. It is with compassion and grace that she approaches every soul, ensuring that, in the their time of transition, she is the sort of guide that would make such a difficult moment a little less hard. She keeps herself in check by spending one day, every century, as a mortal woman, and sharing those few precious hours with as many lives as she can.

Another important facet to her character: Death knows that it will one day be her role, once the last living soul has passed, to put the universe to rest — at which point, her work will be complete.