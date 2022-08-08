The What Josiah Saw Scene That Had Scott Haze And Robert Patrick 'Laughing All Night' - Exclusive

In "What Josiah Saw," Scott Haze ("Venom," "Jurassic World Dominion") stars opposite Robert Patrick ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day") to tell the story of a small-town family with a decades-old secret that's about to be unearthed. The psychological horror film, now streaming exclusively on Shudder, follows three estranged siblings — played by Haze, Nick Stahl ("Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines"), and Kelli Garner ("Lars and the Real Girl") — and their hard-drinking, abusive father as they reunite at their secluded farmhouse to confront skeletons in the closet and sins of the past.

Haze plays Thomas, the simple-minded son of Josiah (Patrick) who lives a lonely, tormented life that's consumed by his maligning father and an unhealthy obsession with his ex-wife. Together, Thomas and Josiah are hell-bent on righting the wrongs the family has done, no matter the consequences.

Any way you slice it, "What Josiah Saw" is a dark, disturbing film, but that doesn't mean there wasn't any laughing behind the scenes when the cameras stopped rolling. In fact, during an exclusive interview with Looper, Haze recalled one particular on-set incident that had him and Patrick rolling.