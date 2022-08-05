Jennette McCurdy Describes Serious Abuses That Occurred On Iconic Nickelodeon Sets

The following article contains mentions of verbal and emotional abuse, eating disorders, alcoholism and addiction, and child abuse

A Washington Post profile of former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy includes details of unnerving patterns of abuse during her time on the children's network that McCurdy opens up about in her upcoming memoir. According to the piece, McCurdy, who starred in popular Nickelodeon shows "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," suffered abuse both from her mother and a higher-up referred to only as "The Creator."

During her time on Nickelodeon, McCurdy says her mother, Debra, was an abusive, all-present force in her life who heavily restricted her diet, leading the young actor to struggle with anorexia and later, bulimia. Meanwhile, on the set of "iCarly," McCurdy details frequent verbal abuse from The Creator, whom she remembers as "mean spirited, controlling, and terrifying." McCurdy recalls he would scream in her face, and she also details verbal abuse he meted out to others involved in the show.

McCurdy additionally alleges that on multiple occasions, The Creator would give her unwanted shoulder rubs and that he pressured her to drink alcohol when she was still 18. After multiple verbal abuse allegations, McCurdy says The Creator was even banned from interacting with actors and was relegated to a side room while on set.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).