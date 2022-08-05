Simu Liu Brutally Trolls Warner Bros. With Shang-Chi Holiday Special Tweet

For those who haven't been keeping track, Warner Bros. Discovery has been very much in the news this week after studio bosses announced they would not be releasing the hotly anticipated "Batgirl" movie in any format (via The Hollywood Reporter). The news was particularly shocking because the film not only boasted a reported $90 million price tag but also was already deep into post-production and presumed to be a big part of the big-screen DC Universe moving forward.

The announcement rightfully sent shockwaves through the film industry. As reported by TVLine, WBD big boss David Zaslav has since claimed the studio would rather not release a film it doesn't fully believe in, but many outlets (including Variety) reported early on that the studio was likely opting to take a massive tax write-off on "Batgirl" (and the canceled animated feature "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt") in lieu of actually releasing it. In any case, the cast and crew behind "Batgirl" remain stunned that their work will never see the light of day, as are DC fans who've been anxiously awaiting the film's release.

As one might expect, many of those fans have taken to various social media outlets to vent their frustration. So too has "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu, who savagely trolled the Warner Bros. Discovery decision with a tweet about a supposed "Shang-Chi" holiday special.