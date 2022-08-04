Surprise Archer Season 13 Trailer Will Make Your Day

"Archer" has taken its motley crew of spies to 1940s Los Angeles, Danger Island, and even outer space. Now it's embarking on its most exciting journey yet: Season 13. With 12 seasons under its belt, the animated comedy series is a veritable veteran in the television landscape, but it also clearly hasn't lost any of its momentum. Throughout its time on the air, the FXX series has earned itself eight Emmy nominations, the most recent of which came in 2022.

Through comas, detective investigations, and countless glasses of scotch, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) has remained more or less a static presence on the series which bears his name, maintaining his trademark irresponsibility and bungling brand of espionage. Still, like any other series that remains on the air for an extended period of time, the show has experienced some changes. Following the 2021 death of Jessica Walter, Season 13 will mark the first season of the series without spy matriarch Malory.

With Season 13 announced in September (via Deadline), the "Archer" team appears determined to forge ahead. Now, FXX has surprised fans with the official "Archer" Season 13 trailer.