SNL's Please Don't Destroy Is Working On Something Big In Charlotte

On the May 21, 2022 episode of "Saturday Night Live," which served as that season's finale, Pete Davidson left fans heartbroken with a goodbye message, making his departure from the cast official. By that point in time, Davidson had established himself as one of the show's best-known talents. Fortunately, his absence now leaves room for younger cast members to step up, including recent "SNL" additions like Sarah Sherman and digital shorts trio Please Don't Destroy.

Prior to joining "Saturday Night Live," Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy posted sketches on Twitter and TikTok, where they would reach large numbers of viewers, especially for scripted comedy videos by unestablished names (via Vulture). Of course, nowadays, an impressive online resume is enough to transition into TV stardom, and Please Don't Destroy did just that, jumping from your favorite comic's Twitter feed directly to TV's marquee sketch comedy show.

Due to the more-or-less overnight nature of their ascent, the former comedy Twitter rockstars have little professional work to their name outside of "SNL" — one of Herlihy's only other roles, for example, is a brief cameo in Adam Sandler's "Hubie Halloween." It appears, however, that that's about to change.