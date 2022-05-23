Pete Davidson's Goodbye Message On SNL Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Like Tina Fey, Mike Meyers, and many others before him, Pete Davidson has grown in recent years from mere "Saturday Night Live" cast member into a bona fide Hollywood success story. Currently, Davidson is slated to star in a biopic about the iconic punk singer Joey Ramone and a Peacock-original TV series based loosely on his own life titled "Bupkis," among a number of other upcoming films (via IMDb).

Davidson began hinting that he might be planning on leaving "SNL" as early as February 2020, when he revealed in a video interview that the way his personal life was sometimes mined for humor began weighing on him emotionally. He even mentioned asking Adam Sandler for advice about the best time to leave his "SNL" gig at some point prior to the interview.

Now, just a little over two years later, Davidson officially announced that he's leaving "SNL" as of the conclusion of its 47th season. Davidson confirmed his exit on the season finale, during which he appeared on Weekend Update to reminisce about his career before ultimately announcing his retirement. Responses to this announcement were largely supportive, with numerous fans taking the opportunity to praise his time as an "SNL" cast member.