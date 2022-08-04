Fargo Gives Fans A Little Tease To Gin Up Excitement For Season 5

While we know that Season 5 will feature another stellar cast, this time headed by Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh, details about the rest of the season have been sparse. That's not surprising, given that creator Noah Hawley has been busy with the most exciting alien project in decades creeping closer to reality. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, FX chairman John Landgraf has opened up a bit, saying that Season 5 is "particularly comedic this year. It's always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it."

The setting will be closer to the present than any season yet, taking place in 2019. The official tagline for Season 5 asks, "When is a kidnapping, a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Landgraf also said, "the lead is a woman (Juno Temple), who's a housewife with a secret and is surprisingly capable." Temple will play a character named Dot, while Hamm and Leigh are expected to play characters Roy and Lorraine. "Fargo" fans are very excited about the cast and the comedy update, with u/Moneyfrenzy writing on Reddit, "Juno Temple is awesome. It makes sense this season is more on the comedic end if she's the lead." Temple has received two Emmy nominations for her role as Keeley Jones on the comedy series "Ted Lasso," so we're excited to see what she brings to "Fargo."