The Most Exciting Alien Project In Decades Is Creeping Closer To Reality

Another film franchise is expanding to include a television series, with an "Alien" project confirmed at FX. The six-movie universe began in 1979 with Ridley Scott's iconic Sigourney Weaver-led sci-fi flick. Subsequent films were directed by some of the biggest names in the business including Steven Spielberg and David Fincher. After a couple of unusual but welcome crossovers with the "Predator" universe, "Alien" is finally moving into the television game.

The untitled series has showrunner Noah Hawley calling the shots, who wrote FX's "Fargo" and "Legion" scripts. Mum has been the word on the new show, as there have been no casting announcements or plot specifics at this time. One thing is for sure; Weaver will not be reprising her role as Ellen Ripley in the FX project. But, the "Alien" series is moving along in a big way, which means we'll likely be getting answers to those questions sooner rather than later.