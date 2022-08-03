Christopher McQuarrie Teases Intense New Secret Tom Cruise Project

The next project between Christopher McQuarrie and the death-defying Tom Cruise will show a side of the A-list star fans may not be used to seeing. "It's way outside of what you're used to seeing Tom do. It's the kind of stuff I really love. It's a little bit more in my wheelhouse. And yet it takes everything we've learned on this journey, which is making movies more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences. That's what you're feeling when you're watching 'Top Gun' – it's me and Tom squeezing your adrenals for every emotion. Now we're applying that to something that is gnarlier," the director said on "Light the Fuse," as quoted by The Wrap.

He added that the project will still echo the past work of both Cruise and McQuarrie, the latter of whom wrote and directed only one film, "The Way of the Gun," before tackling "Jack Reacher" and then multiple "Mission: Impossible" installments. This unnamed project is being co-scripted by Erik Jendresen, who is currently at work on the "Mission: Impossible" sequels.

McQuarrie and Cruise's partnership goes all the way back to 2007 with "Valkyrie." Though neither likely predicted what would come, McQuarrie said working in the editing room was what sold him on Cruise as a creative partner.

"I could see already his understanding of how to put elements together to create an effect on an audience. I said, 'You have to think about making movies that audiences want to see,'" he told Empire in 2019.