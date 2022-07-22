John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Was Worth The Wait

Launching a franchise is not an easy task, and it's even more difficult to maintain the quality of a franchise in a way that satisfies fans. Perhaps one of the most successful examples of a film series keeping viewers happy and engaged is the surprising "John Wick" and its well-received sequels. Not only have the films served as a return-to-glory vehicle for Keanu Reeves, but each entry has upped the spectacle with thrillingly choreographed action sequences and story arcs that truly deepen the strange, violent world that these characters inhabit.

So it's no surprise that after the runaway success of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," which grossed a monumental $326 million worldwide, that it was only a matter of time before "John Wick: Chapter 4" saw the light of day. Originally intended to release in May of 2021 and to be filmed back-to-back with "John Wick: Chapter 5," the film was pushed back a full year due to the ongoing pandemic, and plans to film both sequels back-to-back were dropped.

Still, "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" left viewers with a lot of questions about the future of its titular character and the implications of the betrayal by Winston (Ian McShane). Well, now fans have an idea of where things are going thanks to the newly released trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4."