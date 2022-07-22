John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Was Worth The Wait
Launching a franchise is not an easy task, and it's even more difficult to maintain the quality of a franchise in a way that satisfies fans. Perhaps one of the most successful examples of a film series keeping viewers happy and engaged is the surprising "John Wick" and its well-received sequels. Not only have the films served as a return-to-glory vehicle for Keanu Reeves, but each entry has upped the spectacle with thrillingly choreographed action sequences and story arcs that truly deepen the strange, violent world that these characters inhabit.
So it's no surprise that after the runaway success of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," which grossed a monumental $326 million worldwide, that it was only a matter of time before "John Wick: Chapter 4" saw the light of day. Originally intended to release in May of 2021 and to be filmed back-to-back with "John Wick: Chapter 5," the film was pushed back a full year due to the ongoing pandemic, and plans to film both sequels back-to-back were dropped.
Still, "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" left viewers with a lot of questions about the future of its titular character and the implications of the betrayal by Winston (Ian McShane). Well, now fans have an idea of where things are going thanks to the newly released trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4."
There is no such thing as too much Keanu
As evidenced by this hard-hitting, intriguing sneak preview, the cast for "John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to bring back both former stars as well as new characters played by well-known action stars. Obviously, this will include Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous John Wick, the protagonist of the series. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick will also return yet again as The Bowery King, Winston, and Charon, respectively. Making her feature film debut will be Japanese pop singer Rina Sawayama as Akira (per Deadline), a new character for the franchise.
Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown are also set to appear in the film, though their exact roles have not been unveiled quite yet. Either way, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is poised to be the biggest entry yet in this unusually successful action thriller series. By the looks of this trailer, it will deliver more of the same kinetic action sequences that fans have come to expect while continuing to build on the fascinating world that's been established thus far.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" arrives on March 24, 2023.