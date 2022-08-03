Days Of Our Lives Is Moving Exclusively To Peacock

Soap operas have become a staple of cable television over the years, beckoning viewers in with over-the-top dramatics and expansive casts of characters. Arguably the most successful title to take on the genre is "Days of Our Lives," which began all the way back in 1965 and has yet to disappear from the airwaves. It has hundreds of episodes to its name — a staggering number of which include "The Boys" star Jensen Ackles — as well as a revolving door of actors that have built the show from the ground up. Not to mention, it has a devoted, multi-generational fanbase that has ensured it sticks around.

Set in the town of Salem, the now-Hope Brady-free (Kristian Alfonso) "Days of Our Lives" follows the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera families as they find themselves involved in a range of situations. Romantic betrayals, crime investigations, family tension, and more take center stage throughout the show, providing a little something for everyone. Additionally, it has called NBC home since it began, making it accessible to tenured viewers and series newcomers alike. Although, as revealed by Vulture on August 3, 2022, that is about to change in a big way.

"Days of Our Lives" is about to leave NBC in favor of becoming an exclusive for the Peacock streaming service. Here's why this monumental decision was made and what you need to know about it.