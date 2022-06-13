Lady Gaga Reportedly In Talks To Play Harley Quinn In Joker Musical Sequel

After years of playing second fiddle to Batman at the movies, the Joker finally got a spotlight all his own in 2019. Directed by Todd Phillips, "Joker" spun a "Taxi Driver" and "King of Comedy"-inspired tale about a failed comedian and former clown named Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix). Sick of being the punchline to everyone else's jokes, he takes control of his life by embracing his dark side, donning colorful makeup and a bright suit, and calling himself the Joker. While somewhat divisive among critics especially, "Joker" became a financial hit throughout its time on the silver screen, all the same.

In the wake of the film's release, Todd Phillips made it known that he had no intention of putting together a "Joker" continuation (via IGN). For a time, that was the final word, but even the Clown Prince of Crime's origin story isn't immune to Hollywood's love of sequels. June of 2022 finally saw the announcement of a second "Joker" movie — titled "Joker: Folie à Deux" — arrive courtesy of Phillips himself. The Instagram post even showed Joaquin Phoenix reading what appears to be a draft of the script, which all but confirms his involvement. Although, he has yet to officially reach an agreement with Warner Bros.

To up the ante for "Joker: Folie à Deux," word has gotten out that Lady Gaga is in talks to appear in the film. In fact, she may even play DC icon Harley Quinn in what could be a very interesting sequel.