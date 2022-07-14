If You Are Ready For More Beavis And Butt-Head, Here It Is

"Beavis and Butt-Head" is one of those cultural cornerstones on the opposite end of the spectrum from sophistication and refinement, though that doesn't make it any less significant. Originally premiering on MTV in 1993 and running until 1997, "Beavis and Butt-Head" introduced the world to a pair of slackers who have a love of goofing off and badmouthing music videos, which are something MTV use to play. Joking aside, the show proved to be so popular that in 1996, the iconic duo received their very own feature-length film, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," which sees the two listless individuals crisscross the United States while unwittingly becoming entangled with a deadly engineered virus.

After a brief series revival in 2011, the titular characters went dormant until 2022, when they returned for "Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe." The film received critical acclaim and as such, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that it's not the last the world will see of these dim-witted friends. Paramount is once again set to offer us another serving of the oddly named pair.