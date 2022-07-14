If You Are Ready For More Beavis And Butt-Head, Here It Is
"Beavis and Butt-Head" is one of those cultural cornerstones on the opposite end of the spectrum from sophistication and refinement, though that doesn't make it any less significant. Originally premiering on MTV in 1993 and running until 1997, "Beavis and Butt-Head" introduced the world to a pair of slackers who have a love of goofing off and badmouthing music videos, which are something MTV use to play. Joking aside, the show proved to be so popular that in 1996, the iconic duo received their very own feature-length film, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," which sees the two listless individuals crisscross the United States while unwittingly becoming entangled with a deadly engineered virus.
After a brief series revival in 2011, the titular characters went dormant until 2022, when they returned for "Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe." The film received critical acclaim and as such, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that it's not the last the world will see of these dim-witted friends. Paramount is once again set to offer us another serving of the oddly named pair.
A new Beavis and Butt-Head series is coming in August
Based on the trailer for "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," it looks like instead of another streaming movie, fans will get a whole new rebooted series. Fortunately, both Beavis and Butt-Head have remained ageless and are still in high school. The trailer shows off the typical hijinks people have come to expect from the characters, and several scenes are played that should pluck on those nostalgia heartstrings. Beavis and Butt-Head are seen engaging in their typical abrasive back and forth, including Butt-Head releasing a salvo of his famous slaps, plenty of physical comedy, and what appears to be the two unleashing havoc on an escape room. In other words, all of the stuff "Beavis and Butt-Head" fans have come to love.
In 2020, it was announced that this new "Beavis and Butt-Head" series already has a two-season order. According to a statement reported by TVLine, the President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy said of the new iteration, "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world lightyears from their own." With a current release date of August 4, 2022 on Paramount+, the world will once again know the prolific laughter of the main characters in "Beavis and Butt-Head."