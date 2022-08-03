The Real Reason Fans Are Ready To Cancel Netflix Again

At times, being a Netflix subscriber can seem like a difficult cross to bear. The platform that was once on the forefront of streaming television has become far too recognized for cancelling beloved television shows. No matter what Netflix's explanation may be for cancelling show after show right when the narrative really taking off, it still stings. There are of course the undeniable phenomena such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" — and these shows have no cause for concern, but other series are not so lucky. Netflix's brutal cancellation rates, in fact, even had "The Witcher" showrunner concerned at one point, until Season 3 was successfully greenlit (via The Wrap). In fact, the cancellation rates have reached a point where outlets such as Collider have taken to compiling comprehensive lists of cancelled Netflix shows.

Regardless of the reason, it's definitely a trend: If you like a Netflix show, and it's not a massive success, you really don't know if it'll be sticking around or not. The problem with all this? Well, this laissez-faire approach to programming has made many viewers wonder if it is still worth shelling out the monthly subscription fee, much less getting invested in new shows.

Earlier this year, The Verge reported an astounding dip in subscribers for the quarter. And now that Netflix has placed another fan-favorite show on the chopping block, that program's fans are getting ready to give their Netflix subscriptions the axe, as well.