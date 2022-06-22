The Ending Of First Kill Season 1 Explained

Upon watching Netflix's new vampire romance "First Kill," the connections to "Romeo and Juliet" are impossible to ignore. Teenagers Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) are on opposite sides of a war between vampires and humans, and defy their parents when they fall in love. You know the drill.

But where "First Kill" lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in content. The story not only lends itself well to the bloody tropes of vampiric love, but also gives representation where there historically has not been a lot. Adapted from V.E. Schwab's short story from anthology series "Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite," the writer was more than happy to see her work come to the small screen. "[What] is probably the thing I'm most proud of [about First Kill], is that it's campy and it's fun but also at the center of it are two queer girls and it's not about them being queer," Schwab told Newsweek. That is to say, in "First Kill," it isn't prejudice against queerness that threatens to tear the couple apart, but prejudice against vampires. Calliope and Juliette must fight for their relationship tooth and nail, making the audience wonder, in the last episode, if love is really all you need.

Here's how it all plays out in the finale, and what it means.