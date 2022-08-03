In The Dark's Morgan Krantz Recalls The Moment He Found Out About Its Abrupt Cancellation - Exclusive

It's pretty clear that most of Murphy's relationships throughout the years have been pretty toxic, and by the end of the third season, one character decided that enough was enough. This is the first season without Brooke Markham's character, Jess. Recalling what it was like doing the show without her and how he feels about her exit, Krantz said, "I thought her ending was powerful ... Honestly, I always knew she was a great actress, but when I was preparing to direct, I re-watched some of the episodes that I felt had the strongest vision from prior seasons ... she's so good. She's a great actress."

Of course, the absence of a staple character and actor is even harder for the actors than it is for the fans. "Doing it without her definitely was different. It was a different vibe. The dynamics were a little different, but I thought she had a strong ending," Krantz explained. "That character, at a certain point, deserved to be like, 'Okay, I've had enough,' because people can only take so much of people like Murphy. It was a positive ending for a character, and a realistic one, that somebody should finally say, 'You know what? I got to get you out of my life now.'" Krantz could neither confirm nor deny if Markham would be back for the finale, but "you never know."

