Justin Roiland Makes A Bold Promise About Rick And Morty Season 6
"Rick and Morty" has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. The series has emerged as one of the most popular animated shows on television since it first premiered nearly a decade ago and has gone on to inspire a legion of fans, often to totally absurd and unbelievable lengths (via Polygon).
Of course, much of the popularity of "Rick and Morty" comes from the madcap energy that co-creator Justin Roiland brings to the two titular roles. Regularly ad-libbing as he voices much of the series on his own, Roiland pivots between the two leads in increasingly hilarious ways.
Meanwhile, Dan Harmon, who oversees the show with Roiland, brings his years of television experience and his love of fourth-wall-breaking meta-commentary into the mix. As such, the science fiction comedy concoction has had a significant impact on pop culture (via Bleeding Cool), even if some fans were a little disappointed with the latest batch of episodes.
Roiland promises that Season 6 will be amazing
Justin Roiland admitted that Season 5 of "Rick and Morty" wasn't quite up to snuff. The series's co-creator sat down to talk with IGN about the issues with Season 5 and why Season 6 won't be a repeat of that disappointment. "Season 5 was a weird one. We lost Mendel," Roiland said, referring to the sudden death of line producer J. Michael Mendel. "It was tough. We were thrown for a loop. That was... yeah. If I talk anymore, I'll start crying."
Mendel, a longtime industry alum who won four Emmys for his work on "The Simpsons" and "Rick and Morty," passed away unexpectedly in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Still, Roiland and the rest of the crew on the series powered through on Season 6 of the animated comedy, and Roiland believes that they have rebounded from the tragedy.
"So it's like, I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is," Roiland trailed off. "I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f***ing amazing. It really is a f***ing quality season." Roiland sounds pretty certain that the latest season is going to impress viewers, and if his confidence is any indication, the new episodes are going to be an absolute treat for fans of "Rick and Morty."